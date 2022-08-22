One word you probably hear plenty of when it comes to building strength is stability, and targeting your glutes through exercise is one of the best ways to naturally support your body. Squats may be one of the most well-known lower body exercises, but single leg movements are equally as useful for evening out muscle imbalances and individually working both your glutes and legs. Our personal favorite? The single-leg RDL.

Focusing on targeting the hamstrings (or glutes depending on how you do it) the single-leg RDL is accessible to all fitness and strength levels, easily modified by keeping both feet on the ground or increasing your weights. Below, fitness trainer BB Arrington, CPT provides her top tips for nailing this move for a more balanced base of strength—plus, better stability.