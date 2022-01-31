Including a dedicated glutes workout into your weekly routine can be so beneficial to your body's overall strength and function. Strong glutes help ensure sound pelvic alignment during everyday tasks, like walking and squatting down. Assuming you don't have any alignment issues, strong glutes can also help ward off lower back pain—just to name a couple perks.

Now, there are some important things to understand about targeting this area of your body. The three main muscles that make up your glutes are the gluteus maximus, gluteus minimus, and gluteus medius. When developing strong glutes, it's important to pay attention to all the different movement patterns the glutes are responsible for: flexing and extending the hip, and abducting and rotating the thigh.

That's why I created this five move glutes strength workout you can do at home—which employs different exercises to target every angle of your glutes. All you need is a single heavier dumbbell, a chair (or another elevated surface), and a yoga mat to get started.