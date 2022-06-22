Crunches, situps, and leg raises are all effective abs exercises—but planking is a core classic that certainly deserves a spot in your movement lineup. This tried and true move may seem simple, but that doesn't make it any less impactful—in fact, it's one of the best exercises you can try for full-body activation.

A traditional plank is generally on your forearms, but moving into a high plank position on your hands will challenge your muscles in a slightly different way.

Building a strong core will benefit nearly every form of exercise (not to mention add comfort to your everyday life), so we followed fitness instructor Mindy Lai's lead for how to nail the proper form of a high plank. And for planking beginners, we've got you covered with some helpful modifications.