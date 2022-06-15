There are some staple exercises that create a strong base for any workout, challenging your full-body and putting your strength gains to the test. Of these, perhaps one of the most difficult (and essential) is the pushup.

Nailing proper pushup form not only challenges your arm muscles but also calls for engagement in your core and glutes, making your body a united front as your push through the movement. While it is inherently challenging, fitness instructor Mindy Lai walks us through the best way to ace your pushups and build strength (plus, some modifications to help along the way).