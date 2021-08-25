“As you get stronger, you’re going to go from a heavy band, to a medium, and then to a light,” she says. “And eventually, you’re going to be able to do it without the bands!” Though the progression won’t happen overnight, “one day, you are going to be able to go pushup band-free...don’t give up,” she says.

If you've already mastered your standard pushup and are looking for a new challenge, try one of these six pushup variations to spice things up. On the flipside, don’t be discouraged if the trick doesn't work for you! As you're building your strength, the beginner-friendly incline pushup may be a better option.