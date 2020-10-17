mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
Need A Full Body Move To Get Your Blood Pumping? Enter Side Plank Crunches

Need A Full Body Move To Get Your Blood Pumping? Enter Side Plank Crunches

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
How to do a side plank crunch

Image by Katie Dunlop / Contributor

October 17, 2020 — 10:20 AM

We're always looking for new exercises to practice any time, anywhere. Side planks are a killer move to work core, and when you add a crunch into the mix, you get additional oblique-toning action.

Side plank crunches lengthen, strengthen, and tone your whole body—and they're sure to get your heart pumping in no time. Here, certified personal trainer Katie Dunlop demonstrates how to do them correctly, plus why they're so effective.

How to do side plank crunches. 

Side Plank Crunches with Resistance Band

Image by Katie Dunlop

  1. Begin in a side forearm plank with shoulders stacked over the elbow. (For a bonus challenge, you can place a resistance band around your thighs just above the knees, as pictured.)
  2. Inhale, actively extending your top arm up past your head, bicep by the ear. Keep legs and core active, extending through the feet and lifting the hips up. Keep hips and shoulders vertically stacked.
  3. On an exhale, contract your core and drive your upper knee toward your chest as you pull your elbow to meet the knee in the middle.
  4. On your inhale, come back to side plank with your arm extended. That's one rep.
  5. Complete 10 reps on each side.
Advertisement

Tips to remember.

It's easy to let your hips sink towards the floor, so focus on lifting that bottom hip up, keeping your plank straight and aligned.

When you come back to center on, keep a slight tuck in your tailbone. This will support your hips and lower back, plus add a little extra glutes action.

Remember to flow with your breath: exhaling on the crunch will allow for more contraction; inhaling when extending will allow for more lengthening.

Benefits of side plank crunches.

As Dunlop explains to mbg, combining these two moves makes one good workout. "Side plank crunches are far more effective than just a regular crunch or simply holding a side plank," she says.

"You’ll work more muscles like your transverse abdominis, external abs, internal obliques, as well as your glutes, getting more bang for your buck." Not to mention, that bottom arm and shoulder holding the plank will also start to feel the burn. And the more you actively engage the top arm, the more your triceps will feel it, too.

Side planks and crunches are solid standby's in the fitness world, and they're even more effective when you combine the two. So, grab your resistance band and give 'em a try next time you need a quick full-body workout.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Recovery

Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise

Abby Moore
Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise
Routines

Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group

Helen Phelan
Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group
$149.99

28 Days To Yoga Bliss

With Caley Alyssa
28 Days To Yoga Bliss
Integrative Health

Of The 11 Heart Disease Risk Factors, A New Study Finds This Is The Deadliest

Abby Moore
Of The 11 Heart Disease Risk Factors, A New Study Finds This Is The Deadliest
Recipes

The Veggie Ottolenghi Uses As Steak Swap — And It's Not Cauliflower

Eliza Sullivan
The Veggie Ottolenghi Uses As Steak Swap — And It's Not Cauliflower
Home

This Alarm Trick Can Help You Actually Fall Asleep At A Decent Hour

Emma Loewe
This Alarm Trick Can Help You Actually Fall Asleep At A Decent Hour
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

With Only 8 Ingredients You Can Make Your Own (Healthy-ish) Candy Bars

Eliza Sullivan
With Only 8 Ingredients You Can Make Your Own (Healthy-ish) Candy Bars
Beauty

Laugh Lines Are Totally Normal — How To Ease Them Sans Injections

Alexandra Engler
Laugh Lines Are Totally Normal — How To Ease Them Sans Injections
Parenting

I Lost Twins At 20 Weeks & This Is What I Learned About The Grief Of Miscarrying

Josephine Atluri
I Lost Twins At 20 Weeks & This Is What I Learned About The Grief Of Miscarrying
Sex

This Oral Sex Position Is Said To Make Women Reach Orgasm In Minutes

Taneasha White
This Oral Sex Position Is Said To Make Women Reach Orgasm In Minutes
Integrative Health

The Solution That Finally Ended My 7-Year Struggle With Falling Asleep

Hannah Margaret Allen
The Solution That Finally Ended My 7-Year Struggle With Falling Asleep
Integrative Health

What Everyone Gets Wrong About Probiotics, According To Experts

Abby Moore
What Everyone Gets Wrong About Probiotics, According To Experts
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-do-side-plank-crunches

Your article and new folder have been saved!