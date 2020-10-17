We're always looking for new exercises to practice any time, anywhere. Side planks are a killer move to work core, and when you add a crunch into the mix, you get additional oblique-toning action.

Side plank crunches lengthen, strengthen, and tone your whole body—and they're sure to get your heart pumping in no time. Here, certified personal trainer Katie Dunlop demonstrates how to do them correctly, plus why they're so effective.