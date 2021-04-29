This Exercise Targets Both Your Glutes & Core In A Matter Of Minutes

When you do them correctly, this simple move is sure to get your glutes and core working, fast. It'll also fire up those hamstrings, plus require some effort from the triceps.

When you send your leg up, you're offering your hip joint a nice extension stretch. If you sit a lot during the day, your hips are typically in flexion, which can lead to all sorts of low back and hip discomfort.

Bottom line is, donkey kicks are a great move for beginners and pro athletes alike. If you're looking to tone your core and glutes, give them a try in your next workout, or even if you want to take a break from sitting throughout the day.