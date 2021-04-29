mindbodygreen

How To Do Donkey Kicks Correctly For Ultimate Core & Glutes Benefits

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
This Exercise Targets Both Your Glutes & Core In A Matter Of Minutes

April 29, 2021 — 22:24 PM

We're all for simple moves that target lots of muscles. And ones that you can do without even leaving the floor? Even better. In the case of donkey kicks, your glutes and core are sure to fire up in minutes. Here's how to do this dynamite move, as demonstrated by fitness instructor CJ Frogozo.

How to do Donkey Kicks:

This Exercise Targets Both Your Glutes & Core In A Matter Of Minutes

Image by mbg creative

  1. Get on all fours and come down to your forearms. Lift your armpits away from the floor, and shift your weight into your upper body.
  2. Lift one leg up and hold. Bring your leg to a 90-degree angle, flex the heel, and square off your hips.
  3. Pull your waist in, and lift the ribs off the floor.
  4. Then lower your leg to the ground, and lift it back up. Continue for 2 minutes.
Form tips:

  • Be sure to keep the hips squared off, in a straight line, to maximize the isolation of your glutes and hamstrings.
  • To incorporate your breath, exhale as you lift the leg, and inhale on the way down.

Modifications:

  • To make this movement easier, if you're having trouble on your forearms, try doing donkey kicks in a tabletop position.
  • To make this move more challenging, you can place a resistance band around the thighs.

What are the benefits?

When you do them correctly, this simple move is sure to get your glutes and core working, fast. It'll also fire up those hamstrings, plus require some effort from the triceps.

When you send your leg up, you're offering your hip joint a nice extension stretch. If you sit a lot during the day, your hips are typically in flexion, which can lead to all sorts of low back and hip discomfort.

Bottom line is, donkey kicks are a great move for beginners and pro athletes alike. If you're looking to tone your core and glutes, give them a try in your next workout, or even if you want to take a break from sitting throughout the day.

