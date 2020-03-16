 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recovery
5 Signs You're Doing Too Much Cardio
|
Medically Reviewed 5 Signs You're Doing Too Much Cardio

5 Signs You're Doing Too Much Cardio

Dave Smith
Written by Dave Smith
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
5 Signs You're Doing Too Much Cardio

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on March 16, 2020

For many people, “exercise” means walking, jogging, cycling, or other cardio-focused activities that get their heart rate moving and calories burning. While cardio certainly has its health benefits, there comes a point when you might be doing too much.

In fact, doing too much cardiovascular exercise may actually be preventing you from getting the fitness results you’re looking for. Here are four indicators that suggest you may be doing just that, as well as one simple solution that can get you back on the right track:

1. Your body desperately holds on to fat.

When it comes to shedding fat, a lot of people simply ramp up their cardiovascular exercise. However, the positive fat-burning effects of cardio exercise can be short-lived. Once you stop exercising, your body’s metabolism quickly returns to its normal state. If cardio is your go-to exercise, you're forced to do more and more in order to see ongoing weight-loss results.

This becomes problematic because increased cardio training can lead to decreased muscle mass. If your body loses even the slightest bit of muscle, your resting metabolic rate (i.e., how many calories you burn when you’re not exercising) dips even further. Your body can begin to shed fat even more slowly, unless you do even more cardio. It can become quite a vicious cycle!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Your muscle mass is low.

Using cardio exercise as your primary form of exercise can help you lose weight but it might not build lean muscle.

Your body composition (i.e., the ratio of fat to lean tissue) determines the shape your body takes. Reducing your body fat while simultaneously reducing your lean muscle tissue (as cardio training can do), may actually prevent your body composition from changing at all!

3. You’re plagued by chronically sore joints.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

Many forms of cardiovascular exercise can lead to both minor and major overuse injuries. For example, your body can take a pounding through the ankles, knees, hips, and lower back when you run, while cycling can promote poor posture in your shoulders and back. Even swimming, a form of cardio that is relatively joint-friendly, can cause shoulder issues over time if you’re doing too much.

Listen to your body. How do your joints feel on a day-to-day basis? If you are dealing with chronically achy or creaky joints, then your body might need a change of pace.

An important point is that chronic joint soreness develops gradually, so it can be easy to overlook. You might not suddenly notice a drastic change in how your body feels, but cardio overload may be taking a toll on your joints without you even realizing it.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Your stress levels increase.

Exercise is a form of stress —it is physical stress, after all. Stressing your body with exercise is what leads to physical improvements over time, but your body also has a finite capacity to deal with stress of any sort. Putting your body through too much cardio training during a time when you’re dealing with other stressors (e.g., at work or in relationships) might do more harm than good.

5. You have low energy.

Oftentimes, the first symptom of being overstressed is a noticeable decrease in energy. Your body might not be able to recuperate from a demanding cardio training while simultaneously dealing with other life stressors. As a result, you may be feeling tired and worn out, which might make you susceptible to illness and injury.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The solution? Add strength training into your routine.

If you’re experiencing any of these five symptoms of cardio overload, it’s likely time to consider switching up your exercise routine. Strength training is the perfect complement to cardiovascular exercise.

First, strength training helps your body maintain muscle mass. Increased muscle can boost your resting metabolic rate. Second, adding strength training to your exercise routine can provide the variety needed to avoid overuse injuries commonly associated with cardio-only training routines. Building strength can also support your joints, making them even less likely to suffer from chronic soreness or future injury.

Finally, the slower pace of strength training can be much less of a stressor to your body than constant cardio training. Replacing even two days of cardio training per week with a resistance workout can reduce the physical stress your body has to deal with and can therefore restore your energy levels.

There’s no denying that cardio training is excellent for your overall health, but balancing it with strength training can help you achieve faster results in a way that’s sustainable for the long-term. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Dave Smith
Dave Smith
Dave Smith is a professional health and weight-loss coach who was chosen as “Canada’s Top Fitness Professional” by CanFitPro in 2013. You can find all of his free workouts, recipes, and...

More On This Topic

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
$39.99

Total Body Workout

With Todd McCullough
Total Body Workout
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/are-you-running-too-much

Your article and new folder have been saved!