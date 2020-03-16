5 Signs You're Doing Too Much Cardio

For many people, “exercise” means walking, jogging, cycling, or other cardio-focused activities that get their heart rate moving and calories burning. While cardio certainly has its health benefits, there comes a point when you might be doing too much.

In fact, doing too much cardiovascular exercise may actually be preventing you from getting the fitness results you’re looking for. Here are four indicators that suggest you may be doing just that, as well as one simple solution that can get you back on the right track: