Ah, burpees—the exercise that many people love to hate. While they can be difficult in the moment, they offer so many benefits for strength and endurance (plus, you can do them anywhere!). You may encounter burpees in practically every workout, from HIIT sessions, to boot camps, to CrossFit, and there's a good reason why: They’re one of the most efficient, functional exercises you can do.

Here's why you should incorporate more burpees into your workout routine, burpees' benefits, plus exactly how to do them safely and effectively.