The Hormone-Balancing Turmeric Tonic This Thyroid Expert Swears By

Years ago, after I was diagnosed with Hashimoto's autoimmune hypothyroid disease (along with a host of other issues, like leaky gut), I decided to completely overhaul my diet to help banish the brain fog, fatigue, and digestive woes I was dealing with on a daily basis. I adopted a plant-based diet that eliminated all gluten, dairy, processed foods, alcohol, and caffeine—and it helped tremendously in my healing process. My energy soared, my immune function improved, and my thyroid and digestion began to regulate.

Since then, I've done a lot of experimenting with various functional foods and herbs, and I've definitely landed on a few favorites that deliver serious thyroid-balancing and overall healing perks. One of my favorite ways to combine several of these nourishing ingredients at once is to whip up functional wellness tonics—which are much more than just trendy beverages.

I've written about my brain-fog-busting tonic for helping fight fatigue and boost energy and focus, and now, I want to share another one of my go-to healing elixirs for when I need a little more calm and balance (and a dose of anti-inflammatory goodness!)—my turmeric and shilajit tonic.

This tonic has been inspired by centuries-old ayurvedic wisdom. It boasts homemade hemp milk, a hint of raw honey, freshly juiced carrots, ginger, turmeric, and adaptogenic ingredients such as maca, ashwagandha, shilajit, reishi, and chaga—plus powerful digestion-balancing herbs like cardamom, vanilla bean, and black pepper. Along with providing adrenal support, immune-boosting properties, and anti-inflammatory benefits, this warming tonic basically tastes like you're sipping on sunshine.

Here, learn why the ingredients in this tonic are so special for promoting head-to-toe health—and scroll down for the full recipe!