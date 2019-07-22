The Hormone-Balancing Turmeric Tonic This Thyroid Expert Swears By
Years ago, after I was diagnosed with Hashimoto's autoimmune hypothyroid disease (along with a host of other issues, like leaky gut), I decided to completely overhaul my diet to help banish the brain fog, fatigue, and digestive woes I was dealing with on a daily basis. I adopted a plant-based diet that eliminated all gluten, dairy, processed foods, alcohol, and caffeine—and it helped tremendously in my healing process. My energy soared, my immune function improved, and my thyroid and digestion began to regulate.
Since then, I've done a lot of experimenting with various functional foods and herbs, and I've definitely landed on a few favorites that deliver serious thyroid-balancing and overall healing perks. One of my favorite ways to combine several of these nourishing ingredients at once is to whip up functional wellness tonics—which are much more than just trendy beverages.
I've written about my brain-fog-busting tonic for helping fight fatigue and boost energy and focus, and now, I want to share another one of my go-to healing elixirs for when I need a little more calm and balance (and a dose of anti-inflammatory goodness!)—my turmeric and shilajit tonic.
This tonic has been inspired by centuries-old ayurvedic wisdom. It boasts homemade hemp milk, a hint of raw honey, freshly juiced carrots, ginger, turmeric, and adaptogenic ingredients such as maca, ashwagandha, shilajit, reishi, and chaga—plus powerful digestion-balancing herbs like cardamom, vanilla bean, and black pepper. Along with providing adrenal support, immune-boosting properties, and anti-inflammatory benefits, this warming tonic basically tastes like you're sipping on sunshine.
Here, learn why the ingredients in this tonic are so special for promoting head-to-toe health—and scroll down for the full recipe!
Key ingredients + why they're great for hormonal and overall health.
Turmeric
Turmeric has been used as a medicine for supporting heart, digestive, joint, and immune health since 600 B.C., and it's one of the most healing roots for the body. Along with potent anti-inflammatory antioxidants like curcumin, turmeric contains beta-carotene, iron, manganese, potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium. Its anti-inflammatory properties are one reason this tonic is especially beneficial for stiff joints, which are often a challenge for women with hypothyroid and Hashimoto's conditions.
Shilajit
I'm a huge fan of shilajit. It's been known for centuries by people living in the mountains of Central Asia—Nepal, India, Russia, and Tibet. They are known to have nearly boundless energy, and it's believed that regular consumption of shilajit is one of the reasons. Mineral-rich shilajit helps metabolize proteins and vitamins, contains antioxidants that promote cellular regeneration, and helps combat brain fog. It dissolves well in water, so it's perfect to keep in your purse for whenever you might need a quick brain boost.
Lotus Blooming Herbs is a trusted company supplying the highest grade Himalayan-sourced, fair trade shilajit in its genuine and authentic form—a black, gummy mineral resin. Taken with ashwagandha powder and other adaptogens, the power of these herbs is magnified and may help decrease thyroid nodules and boost overall thyroid function.
Ashwagandha
The use of ashwagandha can be traced back more than 2,500 years, and it is highly revered in ayurvedic medicine for its value as a multipurpose herb that brings healing to so many different areas of the body. Bonus: It's another superstar ingredient for countering stress and supporting thyroid balance. Ashwagandha has been shown to help regulate and lower your body's stress hormone, cortisol, which can make you feel more calm and potentially soothe adrenal fatigue. It can also do wonders for boosting an underactive thyroid. One study found that after just eight weeks of supplementing with ashwagandha, patients with a thyroid disorder had much healthier TSH and T4 levels and therefore more normal thyroid function.
Ginger
Ginger is a delightfully warming spice clinically shown to reduce and even prevent symptoms of nausea, which means it's great for overall digestive function. In fact, a clinical review found ginger to be effective against vomiting, seasickness, morning sickness, and chemotherapy-induced nausea. Ginger has also been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects and can reduce muscle pain and soreness associated with exercise, arthritis, and osteoarthritis.
Carrots
Carrots are a naturally sweet addition to this turmeric tonic. Rich in carotenoid antioxidants like beta-carotene, carrots provide several immune-boosting effects. Carotenoids are thought to fight free radical oxidation due to their antioxidant properties, boost immune function, and support the health of our skin and eyes.
Maca
Maca is an adaptogenic root native to South America. Studies have shown that this root may improve sexual health, regulate hormonal fluctuations in women, and provide energy-promoting effects. Maca has a distinct caramel-like taste and is packed with amino acids, B vitamins, calcium, magnesium, copper, iron, and phytonutrients.
Reishi and chaga
These are two medicinal mushrooms that contain immune-modulating properties, which means that they may help to promote the production of immune cells to prevent disease. Reishi and chaga, along with other medicinal mushrooms, have been widely studied for their anti-cancer and antioxidant properties.
Hormone-Balancing Turmeric & Shilajit Tonic
Juiced, warmed, and blended, this turmeric tonic is a delicious and nutrient-packed way to sip your way to more balance and better health.
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1-inch knob of fresh ginger
- 1-inch knob of fresh turmeric
- 1 carrot
- 1½ cups homemade hemp seed milk
- 1 tsp. maca powder
- ½ tsp. reishi powder
- ½ tsp. chaga powder
- Pea-size amount of shilajit resin
- 1 tsp. ashwagandha powder
- Pinch of black pepper
- 1 to 2 tsp. raw honey
Method
- Using a juicer, juice fresh ginger, turmeric, and carrot. (Alternatively, you can blend these ingredients with the hemp seed milk and strain with a cheesecloth.)
- Pour juice into a small saucepan along with hemp seed milk (purified water blended with 2 tsp. organic hemp seeds.) Heat over medium-low heat for 5 to 10 minutes, or until mixture is gently warmed but not boiling. Add in a pea-size amount of shilajit, and stir with a whisk until well mixed.
- Pour mixture into a high-speed blender along with ashwagandha, maca cardamom, mushroom powders, black pepper, and raw honey to taste. Blend on high until mixture is creamy and frothy, about 30 to 60 seconds.
- Pour into a mug and enjoy. If you have a milk frother, you can add additional hemp seed milk to the frother and top your mug off, adding a dash of cardamom and another drizzle of honey for added delight.