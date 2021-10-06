An Oven-Baked Cauliflower Steak With Inflammation-Easing Spices

It may seem the world is starting to move on from its cauliflower craze, but we're still solidly on the side of this versatile cruciferous veggie. Want some pasta? An alternative to mashed potatoes? Some vegan chowder? This magical produce can seamlessly swap into those classic dishes.

Perhaps the most iconic cauliflower dish, however, is the vegan "steak." Below, you'll find a flavorful take on the popular dish, from How to Cook: The 100 Essential Recipes Everyone Should Know by Darina Allen of Ireland's Ballymaloe Cookery School. This means cauliflower steak has officially earned its place alongside "essential" cooking method—proving it's more than just a trend.