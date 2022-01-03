When it comes to choosing materials, Bhopal does say that most people will have more luck with natural fibers. Materials like cotton, linen, hemp, bamboo, and wool will be breathable and naturally moisture-wicking. "They allow your body to regulate its temperature more readily," she tells mbg. Your core body temperature naturally dips at night as a way of preparing for sleep, so keeping that temperature low is key. Any constricting clothes that make you sweat can throw off your temp and make it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep through the night. Bhopal adds that naturally cooling bedspreads and mattresses tend to be best for the same reason—especially if you're a hot sleeper.

While research on the ideal sleepwear fabric is limited, one small study on 36 older adults found that wool was better at improving sleep time and quality than cotton and polyester.