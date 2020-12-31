11 Benefits Of Sleeping Naked: Why It Might Be The Healthier Choice

On the list of uncomfortable feelings, night sweats are pretty high up there. If you get too hot in the middle of the night, you're more likely to toss, turn, and even wake up to take off a few layers.

Sleeping naked from the start eliminates a layer of clothing that could make you too warm, functional medicine doctor and OB/GYN Wendie Trubow, M.D., tells mbg. This can promote higher-quality sleep throughout the night, which leads to further health benefits, like: