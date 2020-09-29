Let's be clear: Anywhere you have pores, you can experience acne. The scalp, ears, pits, you name it—if there’s a pore, there’s a possibility for blemishes to sneak on up. So, yes, of course you can experience clogged pores on your rear end! In fact, butt acne is super common, and it shouldn’t be alarming or embarrassing.

Although, the condition can feel like—for lack of a better term—a real bummer. Not only are there different types of clogged pores to keep in mind, but there are also various do’s and don’ts to treat those pesky bumps. As such, we looked into what causes this specific type of acne and how to make sure your bum stays baby-smooth.

Here’s the bottom line.