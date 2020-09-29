How To Get Rid Of Butt Acne: 9 Derm-Approved Tips For A Baby-Smooth Bum
Let's be clear: Anywhere you have pores, you can experience acne. The scalp, ears, pits, you name it—if there’s a pore, there’s a possibility for blemishes to sneak on up. So, yes, of course you can experience clogged pores on your rear end! In fact, butt acne is super common, and it shouldn’t be alarming or embarrassing.
Although, the condition can feel like—for lack of a better term—a real bummer. Not only are there different types of clogged pores to keep in mind, but there are also various do’s and don’ts to treat those pesky bumps. As such, we looked into what causes this specific type of acne and how to make sure your bum stays baby-smooth.
Here’s the bottom line.
What is butt acne?
Many refer to “butt acne” as any spot you see on your bum—some of which, yep, might be similar to facial acne (again, you can experience acne anywhere you have pores). In fact, “More than half of people with facial acne have some body acne too,” notes board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. “It most commonly affects the back, shoulders, chest, neck, and upper arms, and also sometimes the buttocks.”
However, oftentimes “butt acne” is actually confused for folliculitis, which simply refers to infected hair follicles down there. “If the infection gets worse, it can lead to the folliculitis and the red, raised, often painful series of bumps. They may present as pustules (with a white pus substance inside), and they may also cause itching or discomfort,” says board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of SKINFIVE.
What causes it?
Like blemishes on your face, butt acne stems from the usual players: Stress, hormones, and genetics can all factor in, as do comedogenic products (say, a body lotion or oil). Board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D., mentions you can even experience cystic breakouts on your rear end: “It’s caused by stress, hormones, and family history more than anything else,” she notes.
Itchy folliculitis, on the other hand, tends to result from tight, occlusive clothing (think sweaty workout leggings) or even ingrown hairs on the area. “Usually, it is some combination of tight clothing or friction combined with sweating, bacteria and a heat or a yeast build up,” says Shamban. That’s why people tend to experience more butt acne in the warmer months, when there’s more chances to sweat (or spend the day in a damp bathing suit).
How to get rid of it.
Dealing with butt acne is similar to how you’d approach skin care on your face: It’s a combination of clearing any active breakouts and preventing future clogged pores. Below, the do’s and don’ts.
1. Wear clean, loose-fitting workout clothes.
Given that folliculitis results from tight, sweaty clothing, you’ll want to stick to breathable fabrics, especially while working out. King agrees: “Wear moisture-wicking or loose-fitting clothing when you will be sweating.”
2. Shower soon after sweating.
On that note, you’ll want to rinse off soon after a sweaty workout. If your pores are already prone to clogging with oil and bacteria, letting sweat build up on the skin can only exacerbate the issue—and especially if you’re wearing tight leggings. Of course, this only rings true for intense workouts; no need to sprint under the spray after a stretch or light yoga session.
3. Change out of sweaty gym clothes or tight materials.
If you can’t make it to a shower at the moment, change out of your sweaty clothing at the very least. “Change out of exercise clothes, because wet clothing can irritate ‘buttne,’” says Downie. We should also note here that "wet clothing" includes bathing suits as well—if you’re experiencing butt acne, best to towel off and keep your rear end as dry as possible.
4. Use an exfoliating body wash.
If you do have a bout of butt breakouts, your go-to is to treat it with a buttload (had to) of exfoliating, acne-fighting ingredients. Two famed options are salicylic acid—or willow bark extract—and benzoyl peroxide: The former penetrates deep into the pores and dissolves sebum, while the latter can kill the acne-forming bacteria. Although, some people can’t tolerate benzoyl peroxide, Downie says, so you’ll want to patch test and make sure you’re not allergic.
You can also opt for AHAs, if you don’t have salicylic acid or BP on-hand. “AHAs will keep cellular turnover removing bacteria on the stratum corneum layer and it also helps with discoloration and pigment issues," Shamban notes. Because, yes, you can experience hyperpigmentation on your bum, too.
5. Don’t use physical exfoliants.
Exfoliating is helpful for clearing butt breakouts, but you’ll want to stick to chemical players. A light massage with a washcloth here and there is likely fine, but perhaps steer clear of any scrubs or tools that can irritate the area. “Stay away from rough granular exfoliating products,” Shamban says. “No brushes, mitts, or other types which can exacerbate the area with inflammation and additional discomfort.”
6. Steer clear of comedogenic lotions & body products.
As for when you step out of the shower, make sure you’re not re-clogging those pores post-wash. All that exfoliation and care is essentially tossed out the window once you introduce a comedogenic product—be sure to peek at ingredient lists before slathering on. Also worth noting: Even some moisturizing oils can be comedogenic for some skin types (coconut oil, for example, is notoriously pore-clogging for acne-prone skin), so you might want to choose a super lightweight confection to be safe.
7. Try a retinoid.
If your butt acne is bordering on severe, derms say you can reach for a retinoid to clear those clogged pores. “They increase the turnover of skin cells and reduce the tendency of cells and keratin debris to clump together and clog up pores,” notes King. And since retinoids promote skin cell turnover, it can speed up the fading process for any discoloration after the fact.
Just remember that if you do apply a retinoid (be it a prescription-strength or OTC product), you’ll want to apply a moisturizer on top, lest you experience dryness or irritation. “You can experience some major peeling on the buttocks,” Shamban remarks.
8. Try a butt mask.
“In my clinic, we offer butt facials to improve and maintain your bottom line—which are the same as you have for the face, including exfoliation, acid peels, LED and even extractions,” notes Shamban. Those professional treatments should always remain in-office (please, do not attempt any self-surgery), but there are some targeted butt masks on the market that can exfoliate, re-hydrate, and unclog pores. Many options include some of the ingredients mentioned above (salicylic acid, glycolic acid, benzoyl peroxide, the list goes on), but some targeted sheet masks have quite fun formulations as well.
Of course, you can also apply any ol’ purifying face mask to affected areas. A charcoal mask, for instance, is a great wash-off treatment for your bum that can lift up gunk and debris: “Charcoal absorbs excess sebum, so it's a great choice if you have oily skin,” says King.
9. Don’t pick!
Finally, do your best not to pick and prod at the area. “Picking increases the risk for inflammation, infection, discoloration, and scarring, and it increases the time for healing,” King says. While it may be tempting—especially if your folliculitis is itchy—finicky fingers do way more harm than good, trust us.
If you do poke at a spot (we’re human; it happens) be sure to consult a derm if you see any warmth, tenderness, swelling, redness, and pus—these can signal an infection.
The takeaway.
Butt breakouts, while annoying, are quite common—you can experience acne anywhere you have pores, which includes a number of less-than-favorable areas. If you do have butt acne, don’t freak! Don’t pick! Invest in some pore-clearing actives, and do your part to prevent future blemishes.
