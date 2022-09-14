As a journalist and remote worker, I spend countless hours in front of a screen each day researching, writing, editing, and simply managing my daily tasks. I started wearing blue light glasses about three years ago (pre-pandemic, before it was “cool”).

I’m no novice to contact lenses, either. After getting hit in the face with a basketball one too many times in the third grade (I swear, you don’t know misery until you’ve been clocked in the nose while wearing metal frames), it was time to switch to contacts at the ripe age of nine.

I couldn’t live without my contacts, and I love how helpful my blue light glasses are for reducing blue light exposure, but combining the two is a luxury I didn’t think I’d be able to experience anytime soon—until I saw Johnson & Johnson’s most recent contact lens announcement, that is.