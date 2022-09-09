The semi-sad fact is that digital technology is woven into just about every facet of our lives, whether school, work, or play.

Recently, I was excited to enjoy the delectable offerings at a restaurant in Charleston that I particularly enjoy because of its fun, mid-mod lounge design aesthetic (think Mad Men vibes). Upon asking the maître d' if I could peruse the menu, I was met with a young man pointing to a QR code in a sad frame. After silently uttering an internal "meh", I said "thank you" and proceeded to pull out my obligatory appendage known as my smartphone. (Simply to strain my eyes to view a tiny-font menu.)

A few months ago, I was visiting a zoo, and instead of a colorful paper map, the zoo staff said I could only find the detailed map on my phone. Is it any wonder there are smartphone apps that remind us to blink?

Physical menus at restaurants and zoo maps are becoming a relic. Everything is a QR code now. This digital screen ubiquity and impact on our eyes is starting to get a tad ridiculous.

That's why it's time for a gut check…but for our eyes. Why this eye check-in? Regardless of age, proactive and daily eye care is pivotal to ocular, neurological, and overall health, quality of life, and longevity.