This Supplement Helps Me Support My Eyes In The Modern Digital World
We have an epidemic of overworked and undernourished eyes. Perhaps one of the organs we think about the least, and yet, our eyes are one of the most vulnerable body parts. I think our nation desperately needs an eye health reckoning.
Why? Since the pandemic, we’re using devices more than ever. This daily screen time contributes to prolonged near focus (eye strain), inadequate blinking (dry eyes), and blue light excess (eye stress). What’s more, we don’t consume enough carotenoids and other eye-critical nutrients in our diet.
The need for improved eye nutrition.
In fact, we have “hungry eyes.” They crave key antioxidant nutrients daily.
Why? Because our eyes are busy—as one of the most metabolically active organs in the entire body (and busy organs generate free radicals, fyi), our eyeballs are literally hustling for us. Retinal photoreceptor cells are estimated to consume one billion ATP energy molecules per second.
Additionally, our eyes are one of very few external organs (skin being the most obvious, and the largest). This makes them vulnerable to environmental stressors like pollutants, air temperature, physical objects, light, microbes, and screens.
Yes, I said microbes. As it turns out, our eyes have their own dedicated and unique habitat of microbiota (aka the ocular microbiome), a mix of good and even bad bugs. And as scary (and cool) as that sounds, I would assert that we have a more frightening contender than bad microbes messing with our eyes. I'm talking about screens.
Screen fatigue & digital eye strain.
The semi-sad fact is that digital technology is woven into just about every facet of our lives, whether school, work, or play.
Recently, I was excited to enjoy the delectable offerings at a restaurant in Charleston that I particularly enjoy because of its fun, mid-mod lounge design aesthetic (think Mad Men vibes). Upon asking the maître d' if I could peruse the menu, I was met with a young man pointing to a QR code in a sad frame. After silently uttering an internal "meh", I said "thank you" and proceeded to pull out my obligatory appendage known as my smartphone. (Simply to strain my eyes to view a tiny-font menu.)
A few months ago, I was visiting a zoo, and instead of a colorful paper map, the zoo staff said I could only find the detailed map on my phone. Is it any wonder there are smartphone apps that remind us to blink?
Physical menus at restaurants and zoo maps are becoming a relic. Everything is a QR code now. This digital screen ubiquity and impact on our eyes is starting to get a tad ridiculous.
That's why it's time for a gut check…but for our eyes. Why this eye check-in? Regardless of age, proactive and daily eye care is pivotal to ocular, neurological, and overall health, quality of life, and longevity.
How to promote healthy, nourished eyes.
At mindbodygreen, we’re elevating eye care to the forefront of our well-being ritual.
This means prioritizing nutrient-dense foods, hydration, and quality sleep, and also being smart about screen use and blue light exposure.
And then there's a targeted eye health tool mbg created to nourish your eyes' delicate ecosystem for visual performance and longevity.* Introducing mindbodygreen’s latest innovation: eye health+.
In just one daily capsule, eye health+ delivers full-potency, clinically-researched doses of five powerhouse botanicals: algal astaxanthin, lutein and zeaxanthin from marigold flowers, Patagonian maqui berry, and saffron flower.*
This plant-powered, vegan formula features a rainbow of bioactives designed to protect your precious eyes and optimize visual performance in this digital age. Our eye health+ botanicals promote 360-degree vision support via multiple angles:*
- Ocular blood flow for eye nourishment
- Ocular antioxidant capacity
- Retinal and macular function
- Photoprotection and blue light filtering
- Eye reset and recovery from screen fatigue
- Tear production and lubrication
- Visual sharpness and focus
The takeaway.
Our eyes face so many external stressors on a daily basis; it’s time to give them the support they need and the nutrients they crave.
These neuro-ophthalmologists, optometrists, and neuroscientists have already chosen mbg’s formula to support their vision longevity goals. I hope you’ll check out eye health+ and elevate your eye care ritual with us too!