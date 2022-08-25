 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
These 5 Antioxidants Are Vital For Optimizing Eye Health & Longevity

These 5 Antioxidants Are Vital For Optimizing Eye Health & Longevity

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
woman eating and smiling in kitchen

Image by PeopleImages / iStock

August 25, 2022 — 9:00 AM

We tend to think about our heart and brain health in the context of extending our health span, which often leaves one major longevity organ on the back burner: our eyes. 

But since the pandemic brought more and more digital technology (read: screens) into our daily lives, folks are realizing the importance of taking active steps to help protect their eye health and function and bolster vision longevity

Luckily, there are incredible eye health experts out there—like board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained neuro-ophthalmologist Rudrani Banik, M.D.—to help us properly care for our eyes.

eye health+

eye health+

Visual performance support for the digital age*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
eye health+

Known as "America's Integrative Eye Doctor," Banik knows a thing or two about maintaining optimal eye health—now and down the road.

"Vision is perhaps the most important of the five senses, and our eyes need unique botanical nutrients daily to keep them healthy. This is critical now more than ever in our digital world, with increased demands on our eyes from excess screen time," shares Banik.

That's exactly why mindbodygreen packed its vision supplement, eye health+, with critical antioxidant ingredients—and why Banik trusts mbg's formula to help folks holistically optimize their eye function and longevity.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How antioxidants featured in eye health+ promote vision longevity.

"The nutrients found in mbg's eye health+ provide five powerful antioxidants our eyes need to stay healthy,"* explains Banik.

Lutein & zeaxanthin

Possibly the most popular of eye-supporting antioxidants are macular carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. "Lutein and zeaxanthin act as our natural sunglasses and blue blockers, neutralizing the harmful effects of UV and blue light, and are crucial for macular health and longevity,"* explains Banik. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Astaxanthin

An equally important carotenoid (specifically, for overall retinal health), astaxanthin is also featured in mbg's eye health+ formula.* "Often called the 'king of antioxidants,' [astaxanthin] also fights against oxidative stress in the eye, improves ocular blood flow, and protects the retina,"* Banik shares.

Anthocyanins & crocins

Colorful pigments anthocyanins (a type of polyphenol) and crocins (another type of carotenoid) also offer potent antioxidant actions that help enhance lubrication and deliver additional protection for our eyes.*

"The anthocyanins found in maqui berry support healthy tear production to fight dry eye, while saffron's crocins deliver targeted effects that help protect the retina,"* says Banik.

Together, these five botanical extracts specifically protect and nurture your visual performance by increasing ocular antioxidant activity, bolstering eye longevity for years to come.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

While these key antioxidants can be consumed in your diet in modest amounts, the average American simply doesn't get enough fruits, vegetables, seafood, and spices on a daily basis to deliver the concentrated amounts clinically researched to support eye health and longevity. 

Alternatively, a comprehensive, daily eye health supplement like mbg's eye health+ is a simple and effective way to ensure you get targeted phytonutrient antioxidants your eyes vitally need, in just one daily capsule.*

Not quite sold on mbg's cutting-edge eye supplement formula just yet? Read more about what vision and brain health experts think of eye health+ here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
eye health+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
eye health+

eye health+

Visual performance support for the digital age*

eye health+

eye health+

Visual performance support for the digital age*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
eye health+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

PSA: Make Sure You Check These Sneaky & Common Hot Spots For Mold

Jason Wachob
PSA: Make Sure You Check These Sneaky & Common Hot Spots For Mold
Integrative Health

These Good-For-You Foods Might Actually Be Making You More Bloated

Merrell Readman
These Good-For-You Foods Might Actually Be Making You More Bloated
Home

Breathe Easy With The Year's 6 Best Air Purifiers For Allergies

Emma Loewe
Breathe Easy With The Year's 6 Best Air Purifiers For Allergies
Beauty

Can This Beauty Supplement Give You A Whiter Smile? Even We Were Surprised

Jamie Schneider
Can This Beauty Supplement Give You A Whiter Smile? Even We Were Surprised
Love

25 First Date Ideas That'll Actually Spark Connection & Romance

Marj Ostani
25 First Date Ideas That'll Actually Spark Connection & Romance
Wellness Trends

How To Invest In Your Health & Stick To Your Budget, From A Money Coach

Hannah Frye
How To Invest In Your Health & Stick To Your Budget, From A Money Coach
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

These Two Signs Make For A Zodiac Power Couple, Astrologers Say

Sarah Regan
These Two Signs Make For A Zodiac Power Couple, Astrologers Say
Love

13 Creative Ideas For What To Write In Your Dating Profile, From Experts

Sarah Regan
13 Creative Ideas For What To Write In Your Dating Profile, From Experts
Beauty

The 8 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes + How To Use Them Safely

Hannah Frye
The 8 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes + How To Use Them Safely
Beauty

Reviewers Say This Vitamin C Product Gives Them A Major Glow

Alexandra Engler
Reviewers Say This Vitamin C Product Gives Them A Major Glow
Beauty

I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & This Is How You Actually Spot A True Dupe Product

Hannah Frye
I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & This Is How You Actually Spot A True Dupe Product
Beauty

This Antioxidant Targets Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye
This Antioxidant Targets Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/antioxidants-our-eyes-need-to-stay-healthy-from-neuro-ophthalmologist
eye health+

Visual performance support for the digital age*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
eye health+

Your article and new folder have been saved!