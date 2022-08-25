We tend to think about our heart and brain health in the context of extending our health span, which often leaves one major longevity organ on the back burner: our eyes.

But since the pandemic brought more and more digital technology (read: screens) into our daily lives, folks are realizing the importance of taking active steps to help protect their eye health and function and bolster vision longevity.

Luckily, there are incredible eye health experts out there—like board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained neuro-ophthalmologist Rudrani Banik, M.D.—to help us properly care for our eyes.