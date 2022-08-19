This Important Longevity Organ Is Often Neglected — Are You Caring For It?

When we think about longevity, cardiovascular and cognitive health typically come to mind first. Of course, nurturing your mental well-being and heart are vital (today and years down the road), but many people forget to take proper care of another vital longevity organ that seriously impacts their quality of life as they age—their eyes.

“Given the many physiological and anatomical connections between the eyes and the brain, I consider eye health and brain health to be one and the same,” explains neuroscientist and cognitive health scientist Milene Brownlow, Ph.D. “There is growing science demonstrating that preserving one's eye health is associated with increased quality of life and longevity.”

Eye health issues have become a growing concern as people spend more and more time in front of digital screens each day. In fact, the results of a 2021 Statista survey found that nearly half of respondents spent approximately five to six hours on their phones each day—and that’s not even taking into account any amount of time spent in front of a computer screen (for professional or recreational purposes).

It’s clear that our need to combat vision concerns that result from excessive screen time—including screen fatigue, blue light exposure, and eye dryness—is more prevalent today than ever before.