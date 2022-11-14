In your fertile years, estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone bathe the specialized tissues of your eye. Their job is to keep the eyes moist, vital, and alive. But during menopause, the amount of sex hormones in the body decreases dramatically.

All three sex hormones work together to control our eyes' oil glands3 , and one of the most common results of the drop in sex hormone levels is dry eye. Estrogen also affects the elasticity of the cornea, which changes the way light travels through the eye.

Women in their 40s and 50s are disproportionately affected by these issues compared to their male counterparts. They are also 12% more likely to experience vision loss than men.

Even small variations in the shape, elasticity, and moistness of the eye as we age can have dramatic effects on our vision. These shifts may seem subtle at first: dry eyes after a long day at the computer, itchy eyes during certain seasons, red eyes, slight vision loss. But each symptom is a message from the vision center in our brain trying to tell us that something in our body is out of balance.