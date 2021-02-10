mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
Is It Dry Eye Or Something Else? A Functional Eye Doctor's Tip To Tell

Is It Dry Eye Or Something Else? A Functional Eye Doctor's Tip To Tell

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
(Last Used: 2/9/21) Stressed Woman with Hands Over Her Eyes in a Studio

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

February 10, 2021 — 15:09 PM

If you've ever dealt with eye discomfort (blurriness, itchiness, grittiness, et al.), you may self-diagnose it as a case of dry eye. It makes sense: Dry eye is even more prevalent at the moment—not only because the arid winter air sucks all the moisture out of your eyeballs, but many of us are also staring at screens more than ever before. As functional eye doctor Rudrani Banik, M.D., shares on the mindbodygreen podcast, the work-from-home setup isn't too kind for your delicate orbs; that uptick in screen time may cause digital eye strain—and dry eye, as a result. 

So when those aforementioned symptoms decide to crop up? Well, it's dry eye, you think...probably. We'd never tell you to sound the alarm every time you face some eye discomfort (for what it's worth, it probably is dry eye!), but it's nice to know for sure, no? After all, says Banik, many of the eye conditions (macular degeneration, cataracts, and the like) have overlapping symptoms—again, blurriness, itchiness, grittiness, etc. 

Here, she breaks down how to know if you're dealing with pesky dry eye—or if there could be another eye health condition in question. 

How to tell if you're dealing with dry eye. 

Here's the main difference between dry eye and some of the other more serious eye health concerns: Dry eye appears in ebbs and flows. "People may experience temporary blurriness or a scratchy sensation in the eye, like there's sand or pebbles in the eye—that's dry eye," says Banik. "But the key is that it comes and goes. It really should not be there all the time."  

On the flip side, if you wake up to uncomfortable eye pain with no relief whatsoever throughout the day, you might want to give your eye doctor a ring. 

You can also try Banik's trusty eye drop test: If you wake up with eye discomfort, plop in some eye drops. "If you start to feel a little bit better with the eyes a little lubricated, then it's probably dry eye," she says. If the pain persists? Get it checked out. Essentially: "The best way to know if it's a problem is if you have chronic symptoms," she adds. 

Advertisement

If it's dry eye, here's what you can do. 

If your symptoms come and go, you're likely dealing with a case of dry eye. Annoying, yes, but also easily treatable: According to Banik, you might want to start dialing down the screen time—difficult in a time of social distancing, we know, but Banik notes that dry eye is one of the most common symptoms of digital eye strain (along with leeriness, difficulty focusing, light sensitivity, and sometimes even neck and shoulder pain). She suggests limiting your devices a couple of hours before bedtime, or, at the very least, investing in a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses.

But let's say you're dealing with a case of dry eye, oh, right about now, and need more of a quick fix. Again, you can pop in some eye drops to keep your orbs lubricated, which may help with the itch—especially if you wear contacts. "Contacts do increase the risk of dry eye," says Banik. "So if you wear contacts, make sure you lubricate often." (Find even more ways to treat dry eyes here.) 

The takeaway. 

Think you may be dealing with dry eye? If your symptoms come and go, you probably are! If they persist, though, you might want to get your orbs checked out by an eye doctor. It certainly doesn't hurt to have a professional once-over, even if the verdict is, in fact, dry eye.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

3 Stellar Pieces Of Heart-Health Advice We Can't Stop Thinking About

Abby Moore
3 Stellar Pieces Of Heart-Health Advice We Can't Stop Thinking About
Integrative Health

4 Sneaky Tricks To Stay Hydrated *Without* Chugging Water, From A Functional MD

Jason Wachob
4 Sneaky Tricks To Stay Hydrated *Without* Chugging Water, From A Functional MD
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

Yes, Rainbow Auras Are A Thing — And They're Just As Fun As They Sound

Sarah Regan
Yes, Rainbow Auras Are A Thing — And They're Just As Fun As They Sound
Functional Food

This Functional Nutritionist Says "Smaller" Foods Have Giant Health Benefits

Jamie Schneider
This Functional Nutritionist Says "Smaller" Foods Have Giant Health Benefits
Beauty

This Dishwashing Trick Will Make Your Hands Feel Soft As Butter

Jamie Schneider
This Dishwashing Trick Will Make Your Hands Feel Soft As Butter
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

5 Tips For Turning Pizza Into A Healthy Dinner + 10 Recipes For Inspo

Eliza Sullivan
5 Tips For Turning Pizza Into A Healthy Dinner + 10 Recipes For Inspo
Home

8 Ways To Organize Your Home (And Life) For The Lunar New Year

Dana Claudat
8 Ways To Organize Your Home (And Life) For The Lunar New Year
Beauty

Try This Soap Brows Tutorial For Feathered Brows In 30 Seconds (Thank Us Later)

Jamie Schneider
Try This Soap Brows Tutorial For Feathered Brows In 30 Seconds (Thank Us Later)
Integrative Health

Always Have Trouble Falling Asleep? 10 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You

Sarah Regan
Always Have Trouble Falling Asleep? 10 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You
Integrative Health

Here's How This Common Pantry Staple May Relieve Cold Symptoms

Lindsay Boyers
Here's How This Common Pantry Staple May Relieve Cold Symptoms
Sex

I'm A Sex Therapist: Here Are 6 Q's Women In Long-Term Relationships Always Ask

Dania Schiftan, Ph.D.
I'm A Sex Therapist: Here Are 6 Q's Women In Long-Term Relationships Always Ask
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/functional-eye-doctors-tip-to-tell-if-you-have-dry-eye

Your article and new folder have been saved!