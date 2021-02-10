Is It Dry Eye Or Something Else? A Functional Eye Doctor's Tip To Tell

If you've ever dealt with eye discomfort (blurriness, itchiness, grittiness, et al.), you may self-diagnose it as a case of dry eye. It makes sense: Dry eye is even more prevalent at the moment—not only because the arid winter air sucks all the moisture out of your eyeballs, but many of us are also staring at screens more than ever before. As functional eye doctor Rudrani Banik, M.D., shares on the mindbodygreen podcast, the work-from-home setup isn't too kind for your delicate orbs; that uptick in screen time may cause digital eye strain—and dry eye, as a result.

So when those aforementioned symptoms decide to crop up? Well, it's dry eye, you think...probably. We'd never tell you to sound the alarm every time you face some eye discomfort (for what it's worth, it probably is dry eye!), but it's nice to know for sure, no? After all, says Banik, many of the eye conditions (macular degeneration, cataracts, and the like) have overlapping symptoms—again, blurriness, itchiness, grittiness, etc.

Here, she breaks down how to know if you're dealing with pesky dry eye—or if there could be another eye health condition in question.