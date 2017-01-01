Integrative Eye Doctor

Rudrani Banik, M.D. is America's Integrative Eye Doctor. She is a board certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained neuro-ophthalmologist with additional training in Functional Medicine. Banik focuses on the root cause of eye diseases, and uses integrative strategies for conditions such as thyroid eye disease, macular degeneration, cataract, dry eye, glaucoma, and other autoimmune diseases of the visual system. Her treatments are based on nutrition, botanicals, lifestyle modification, essential oils, and supplements.

She runs a private practice based in New York City and is also Associate Professor of Mount Sinai in NYC where she serves as an educator and researcher. As Principal Investigator of several clinical trials in diseases of the optic nerve, Banik uses cutting-edge approaches such as nanotechnology and gene therapy.

She is frequently featured as an expert in the media and has been interviewed on Good Morning America, CBS, NBC, ABC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Fox, amongst many others. She has also been voted as Castle Connolly Top Doctor and New York Magazine's Best Doctor in Ophthalmology every year since 2017.