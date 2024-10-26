Colorful berries have some major eye perks, too. The deep blue, purple, or black of blueberries and blackberries come from plant-derived pigments known as anthocyanins. Anthocyanins have been shown in laboratory research to support retinal function1 and in clinical studies2 to help with eye fatigue, focusing, contrast sensitivity, and tear film stability. Bright red berries, such as strawberries and raspberries, get their vivid hues from other types of anthocyanins and carotenoids.