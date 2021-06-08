Fun fact: Did you know that we don’t really see with our eyes? We actually see with our brains.

Similar to a camera, the eye captures wavelengths of light but cannot process them. Just as a camera focuses light rays onto film or converts them into a digital format to create an image, the eye must convert light into electrical energy. These electrical signals are sent through the optic nerve to the brain for processing, which is what allows us to see images.

The eye and brain are interconnected on many levels: Anatomically, the eye is a direct extension of our brain and considered part of the central nervous system. Beyond this structural connection, 30% of our brain is dedicated to the functioning of our visual system. These visual pathways within highly specialized parts of the brain enable us to see gross and fine resolution, shape, color, depth, contrast, and motion.

Our brain is also responsible for moving our eyes and using visual input from our eyes to maintain balance. So, as you can see (pun intended!), the eye-brain connection is quite fascinating and complex.