You heard it here first: It’s time to focus on your eye health. Whether you have stellar, 20/20 vision or have been relying on contacts the moment you turned twelve, you should keep eye health front of mind. After all, for many, prioritizing eye health early-on can delay age-related conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration.

Take it from functional eye doctor Rudrani Banik, M.D.: “Our vision is so precious,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “We have two eyes, but they are very delicate organs. We need to protect them for our lifetimes.”

Which raises the question: What can you do today to prioritize eye health? Well, according to Banik, it’s all about incorporating the right foods into your diet. “Most eye diseases happen because of oxidative stress,” she explains. “And one way you can prevent oxidative stress is to have those antioxidants in your diet.”

Below, Banik breaks down her favorite antioxidant-rich superfoods, so you can eat for your eyes.