We know that exercise is stellar for brain health (we have a whole article discussing the very topic!), and a good sweat can even help generate new neurons in the hippocampus—aka, the brain region associated with memory, learning, and emotions. But when it comes to the different types of movement—running, squats, yoga, et al—does one workout reign supreme?

Of course, any type of movement that gets your blood flowing is brain-healthy—we like to say here at mbg, the healthiest exercise for you is the one you love. But if neurologists Dean Sherzai, M.D., and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D., had to pick a favorite? Well, it would be stairs.