Are Carrots Really That Great For Eye Health? An Eye Doc Answers

In order to eat for healthy eyes, you need a diverse range of whole foods. “We can best get these nutrients through a plant-rich diet by including colorful fruits and veggies, nuts, and seeds,” Banik advises.

For other sources of macular carotenoids, add in kale which is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, and algae, which is rich in astaxanthin. The antioxidants in dark berries may also help prevent macular degeneration, so be sure to fit blueberries and blackberries into your daily diet.

If you don’t follow a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, Banik says certain animal-based products, like egg yolks and salmon, are also beneficial thanks to their healthy fats.

