mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
Are Carrots Really That Great For Eye Health? An Eye Doc Answers

Are Carrots Really That Great For Eye Health? An Eye Doc Answers

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Are Carrots Really That Great For Eye Health? An Eye Doc Answers

Image by PAUL PHILLIPS / Stocksy

April 2, 2021 — 1:05 AM

If you grew up believing carrots would one day bring you superhuman vision, I’m here to tell you: your parents are liars. That little fib was merely a tactic to get you to eat your veggies, and now that we’re all adults, functional eye doctor Rudrani Banik, M.D., wants to set things straight. 

What’s the deal with carrots and eye health?

The myth originated because it is partially true. “Carrots are rich in beta carotene, which is converted to Vitamin A,” she says. Vitamin A is essential for retinal photoreceptor cell functioning, which helps sense light. Additionally, vitamin A deficiency has been linked to night blindness and dry eye

So, yes carrots can benefit eye health, but Banik says there’s more to it than that. “We need a range of vitamins, minerals, omega-3s, antioxidants, and bioflavonoids in our diet to maintain good vision,” she tells mbg. 

Advertisement

Other foods to eat for healthy eyes. 

In order to eat for healthy eyes, you need a diverse range of whole foods. “We can best get these nutrients through a plant-rich diet by including colorful fruits and veggies, nuts, and seeds,” Banik advises. 

For other sources of macular carotenoids, add in kale which is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, and algae, which is rich in astaxanthin. The antioxidants in dark berries may also help prevent macular degeneration, so be sure to fit blueberries and blackberries into your daily diet.

If you don’t follow a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, Banik says certain animal-based products, like egg yolks and salmon, are also beneficial thanks to their healthy fats. 

Looking for even more suggestions? Here’s an RD’s favorite foods for eye health

Bottom Line. 

While carrots can support eye health, eating a diverse, balanced diet may be even more important. So here's an unsolicited tip from a single, childless, 24-year-old: keep lying to your children—just extrapolate on that lie. Instead of saying carrots will give them superhuman vision, add in the nutrients mentioned above. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Supplement Helps Users "Feel More Awake" — And Look It, Too

Alexandra Engler
This Supplement Helps Users "Feel More Awake" — And Look It, Too
Integrative Health

How Long Should It Actually Take To Fall Asleep? We Asked A Sleep Specialist

Sarah Regan
How Long Should It Actually Take To Fall Asleep? We Asked A Sleep Specialist
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

No Fools Here: April Will Be A Month Of Decisive Moves, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
No Fools Here: April Will Be A Month Of Decisive Moves, According To Astrologers
Motivation

Stay Motivated & Injury-Free With This Super-Accessible Style Of Training

Sara Angle, CPT
Stay Motivated & Injury-Free With This Super-Accessible Style Of Training
Beauty

This Makeup Trick Uses A Surprising Product For "Bigger Lips"

Alexandra Engler
This Makeup Trick Uses A Surprising Product For "Bigger Lips"
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Dietitian's Kimchi Noodle Soup Is Rich In Nutrients & Probiotics

Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
This Dietitian's Kimchi Noodle Soup Is Rich In Nutrients & Probiotics
Functional Food

Millions Of People Don't Get Enough Of This Essential Micronutrient—Here's A Fix

Lindsay Boyers
Millions Of People Don't Get Enough Of This Essential Micronutrient—Here's A Fix
Beauty

OK, So You've Over-Plucked Your Eyebrows: Here Are 4 Steps To Fix Them

Jamie Schneider
OK, So You've Over-Plucked Your Eyebrows: Here Are 4 Steps To Fix Them
Recipes

The Genius Way A Functional MD Gets Her Kids To Eat More Nutrients

Jamie Schneider
The Genius Way A Functional MD Gets Her Kids To Eat More Nutrients
Home

A Low-Waste California Home That'll Convince You To Start A Bathroom Compost Bin

Emma Loewe
A Low-Waste California Home That'll Convince You To Start A Bathroom Compost Bin
Home

A Customizable DIY Linen Spray Recipe + How To Scent It For Any Mood

Emma Loewe
A Customizable DIY Linen Spray Recipe + How To Scent It For Any Mood
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/carrots-for-eye-health-ophthalmologist-explains

Your article and new folder have been saved!