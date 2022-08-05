When you hear about blue light health concerns, you probably think of how it impacts the circadian rhythm and your sleep health. Or, perhaps, your mind goes straight to the blue-light-blocking glasses you’ve likely seen advertised on social media.

Thanks to constant use of digital technology and LED lights (not to mention the biggest blue light source we have to worry about—the sun), we’re being barraged by blue light from every angle imaginable.

According to a new study published by Nature Partner Journals Aging, this long-term exposure to blue light might be seriously affecting whole-body health and longevity.