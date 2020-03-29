Headstand aren't for everyone. Inversion moves, including headstands and shoulder stands, are "often regarded as a special category of yoga postures that should be practiced only by experienced practitioners, with extreme care," wrote the authors of Adverse Events Associated With Yoga: A Systematic Review of Published Case Reports and Case Series published in peer-reviewed journal PLOS in 2013.

There are some people who should avoid headstands altogether, including folks with neck, spine, or shoulder issues; hypertension; glaucoma; and heart issues, "just to name a few," says Kasperzak. Pregnant folks should also not attempt the posture, adds Tice. If you have a medical condition or are otherwise unsure whether headstands (or inversion work in general) are right for you, ask your doctor before adding them to your practice.

If you are cleared to do headstands, make sure your shoulders are lifted away from the floor, and allow your cervical spine to maintain its natural curvature. This can help you reduce your risk of cervical spine injury, says Tice.

Alyssa also offers a pro tip in order to find where you should place your head on the mat (note: It can be different for everyone!): "A good measurement for where you want to be on the crown of your head is to make a little 'L' shape with your thumb and forefinger," she says. "Take your thumb to the bridge of our nose, right where it meets your forehead. Wherever your index finger touches the head, that's where you want to be on your skull."