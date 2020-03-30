A headstand is a type of inversion method, which studies have shown can help reduce back pain and even reduce the need for surgery in patients with lumbar disease.

Although I recommend learning headstand from a qualified teacher, its multifaceted benefits should not be ignored. However, headstands can be contraindicated if you have any previous head or neck injuries, extremely high blood pressure, ear and eye problems (like glaucoma), if you are menstruating, or have acid reflux—that said, it’s always best to consult your primary care doctor before trying.