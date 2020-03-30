9 Reasons To Do A Headstand Every Day
Headstand (Shirshasana) is often referred to as the king of all yoga poses. Here are nine reasons why you should do one every day, using both scientific and anecdotal evidence. (For a full how-to guide and modifications, be sure to check out our full explainer here).
1. It can help your skin glow.
Headstands reverse the flow of gravity, letting your skin hang in the opposite direction. The inverted position of a headstand also flushes fresh oxygen and blood flow to the face, which can create a glowing effect on the skin (however, much more research is needed).
2. It can delay hair loss.
Hair loss can be caused by bad blood circulation in the scalp, and headstands increase blood flow to that area. While there's no scientific evidence on the matter, some yogis say that it will even convert grey hair back to its natural color!
3. It can have thyroid and hormone benefits.
Headstands can stimulate and provide refreshed blood to the pituitary and hypothalamus glands. These glands are vital to our wellbeing, and are considered the master glands that regulate all other glands in the body (thyroid, pineal, and adrenals).
4. It can help enhance mood.
Once those adrenal glands are optimized with headstands, we can create more positive thought. The adrenals are chiefly responsible for releasing hormones in response to stress, and overworked adrenals can lead to irritability, inability to concentrate, insomnia, nervousness, and even depression.
5. It can improve blood circulation.
Inversions like headstand can reverse your blood flow, allowing fresh blood to rush through your body. Studies have shown that this rush can enhance circulation and bring more oxygen into your body. In addition, while in headstand de-oxygenated blood is able to flow more easily from the extremities to the heart.
6. It can help drain fluid.
As you’re upside down, any fluid retained in the feet is able to drain, which can reduce the onset and prevalence of varicose veins. Varicose veins typically happen due to improper blood circulation caused by poorly functioning valves, and (as we now know) headstands are a great way to enhance circulation.
7. It can aid digestion.
Headstands can increase digestive fire and can increase body heat, as per Ayurveda. The intestines are stimulated by reversing the pull of gravity, while the colon can release congested blood.
8. Headstands strengthen deep core muscles.
To hold a straight headstand for an extended period of time, the practitioner must engage the obliques, the rectus abdominis and the transverse abdominis. To really engage and strengthen the core, pike the legs by lifting and/or lowering both legs at the same time when coming in and out of the pose. (See here for more modifications and variations of this challenging yoga pose)
9. It can reduce back pain.
A headstand is a type of inversion method, which studies have shown can help reduce back pain and even reduce the need for surgery in patients with lumbar disease.
Although I recommend learning headstand from a qualified teacher, its multifaceted benefits should not be ignored. However, headstands can be contraindicated if you have any previous head or neck injuries, extremely high blood pressure, ear and eye problems (like glaucoma), if you are menstruating, or have acid reflux—that said, it’s always best to consult your primary care doctor before trying.