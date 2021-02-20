Yes, Painful Orgasms Are A Thing & We Need To Talk About It

To understand the mechanisms here, it's helpful to clarify what an orgasm is at its core: a neurophysiological culmination ending with an involuntary muscle spasm. Of course, there's more to that simplified story, but as to why the pain occurs? "Physiologically speaking, it's similar to how if you were to contract the muscles in your arm, there's a release and relaxation of those muscles afterward," notes Samantha DuFlo, DPT, PRPC, a pelvic floor physiotherapist and founder of Indigo Physiotherapy in Baltimore. With an orgasm, if those pelvic muscles that contract during orgasm don't fully release afterward, it can lead to pain and tightness.