Yes, Painful Orgasms Are A Thing & We Need To Talk About It

Dysorgasmia is the medical term for pain experienced during or after orgasm, usually in the abdomen. "It's typically the result of a muscle contraction or spasm that involves the muscles of the pelvic floor or the uterus," notes Felice Gersh, M.D., OB/GYN, founder of the Integrative Medical Group of Irvine in California, and author of PCOS SOS Fertility Fast Track.

To understand the mechanisms here, it's helpful to clarify what an orgasm is at its core: a neurophysiological culmination ending with an involuntary muscle spasm. Of course, there's more to that simplified story, but as to why the pain occurs? "Physiologically speaking, it's similar to how if you were to contract the muscles in your arm, there's a release and relaxation of those muscles afterward," notes Samantha DuFlo, DPT, PRPC, a pelvic floor physiotherapist and founder of Indigo Physiotherapy in Baltimore. With an orgasm, if those pelvic muscles that contract during orgasm don't fully release afterward, it can lead to pain and tightness.

Painful orgasms can be a common occurrence for adults, no matter their age or sexual anatomy. Unfortunately, Gersh says statistics on dysorgasmia are rarely kept, but in her practice, she typically sees a new patient with painful orgasms once every two months. Pain with sex in general (called dyspareunia) is much more common: At least 10 patients per month seek her help for this issue, and research has found the global prevalence of dyspareunia to be between 8 and 21%.

"Some people find that pain with orgasm is all they know, but it's not normal and certainly not something that you need to accept," DuFlo stresses.