Clinical Nutritionist

Jessica D’Argenio Waller, MS, CNS, LDN, is a board-certified clinical nutritionist with a focus on women’s health. Jessica received her bachelor's degree in Economics from McGill University and master's degree in Integrative Nutrition and Herbal Medicine from Maryland University of Integrative Health, and she has an advanced certification for personalized nutrition from the Board of Certified Nutrition Specialists. Jessica’s health and wellness writing has been published in Well Good, Verywell Health, Brit Co, Scary Mommy, Girls’ Life magazine, and The Beet. She’s passionate about plant-based comfort foods, sustainable fashion, and the NYT crossword. She lives in Baltimore, MD, with her family.