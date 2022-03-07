If you’ve ever been interested in strengthening your pelvic floor, you’ve likely heard of or tried kegel exercises. And these are popular for a very good reason: When practiced correctly, they support the group of pelvic muscles that influence bladder control, sex drive, and more. The key phrase? Practiced correctly.

As urogynecologist and pelvic floor expert Betsy Greenleaf, D.O., says on mindbodygreen podcast: "A majority of people don’t do kegels properly.” In fact, the most common mistake people make can actually have the opposite effect, as it puts even more stress on the pelvic floor.

Below, Greenleaf shares two key mistakes to avoid when it comes to kegels and what to do instead.