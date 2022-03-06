 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
I'm A Licensed Acupuncturist: How The Practice Can Support A Healthy Sex Drive

I'm A Licensed Acupuncturist: How The Practice Can Support A Healthy Sex Drive

Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager By Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Long haired brunette lying face down on bed. Unrecognizable

Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy

March 6, 2022 — 10:38 AM

If you've found yourself turning away your partner's advances in the bedroom over and over again, and can't remember the last time you prioritized self pleasure, you may be dealing with a low sex drive. While scheduling time for sex or trying to create the right context can be helpful tools for some, they don't necessarily work for everyone. If your changes in desire goes deeper than lack of time or not being "in the mood," there are alternative practices you may not have tried. Enter: acupuncture.

What causes low sex drive?

There are many different reasons someone may be experiencing dips in their sex drive. While it’s not exclusive to this age group, Sian James, DACM, LAc, LMT, RYT lead acupuncturist at ORA, says “It's very common especially for people ages 35 and older.”  

Along with thinning hair, menstrual changes, and low energy, James says women who are tired or overworked may experience low libido. For men, it's usually low energy and not being active, she adds. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How can acupuncture enhance sexual well-being? 

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

According to James, “acupuncture is an alternative medicine practice that uses Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) theory to understand health and the human body.” Its main intent is to bring the body’s systems into balance, she adds, and can support digestive, cardiovascular, hormonal, and of course sexual well-being—depending on your needs. 

When it comes to improving sexual well-being, James focuses on both the outward manifestations and the root cause. “If someone is stressed, tired, or irritable, they usually do not have a healthy sex drive,” she explains. “You need to be in a balanced and relaxed state to promote sexual health.” That’s where the energy-balancing effects of acupuncture can come in handy.  

“By balancing hormones, decreasing stress, and regulating the nervous system, acupuncture reduces the body's stress response,” she notes. And since lack of sleep is one of the most common reasons people skip out on sex, acupuncture can also be used to promote sleep and enhance energy levels. 

What to expect:  

When helping clients with sexual wellness concerns, James selects acupuncture points across the kidney channel, liver, and heart channels. “In TCM, the heart is related to emotions, the kidney is associated with hormones and adrenal health, and the liver regulates the nervous system,” she tells mbg. In order to see changes, she also recommends going once a week, starting at four to six weeks. 

Along with acupuncture appointments, James suggests stress-management tools like talk or sex therapy, exercise, a balanced diet, and proper rest. Having a supportive partner can go a long way, and more importantly "self-love, self-acceptance, and having a healthy body image promotes confidence and being comfortable with yourself,” she adds.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Bottom line. 

By balancing the body’s qi (or energy), and tending to other underlying causes like stress or poor sleep, acupuncture may help support a healthy sexual desire—especially when paired with other stress-management tools. If your sex drive is not improving and you’re concerned, consult with your doctor.

calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Is This Supplement The Secret To A Stronger Pelvic Floor?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Supplement The Secret To A Stronger Pelvic Floor?
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable

Morgan Chamberlain
When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable
Integrative Health

Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research
Integrative Health

I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending

Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP
I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending
Integrative Health

5 Myths We’ve Busted On Omega-3s (Even We Were Surprised!)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Myths We’ve Busted On Omega-3s (Even We Were Surprised!)
Spirituality

Could This Surprising Habit Be The Key To Boosting Your Mental Health?

Sarah Regan
Could This Surprising Habit Be The Key To Boosting Your Mental Health?
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Is Green Juice Actually Good For You? Experts Weigh In On The Great Debate

Lindsay Boyers
Is Green Juice Actually Good For You? Experts Weigh In On The Great Debate
Functional Food

The Underrated Tea Experts Recommend For Better Digestion, Focus & Sleep

Lindsay Boyers
The Underrated Tea Experts Recommend For Better Digestion, Focus & Sleep
Spirituality

This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict
Beauty

This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All

Jamie Schneider
This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All
Routines

This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture

Sarah Regan
This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture
Integrative Health

5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/acupuncture-sex-drive
calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!