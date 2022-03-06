According to James, “acupuncture is an alternative medicine practice that uses Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) theory to understand health and the human body.” Its main intent is to bring the body’s systems into balance, she adds, and can support digestive, cardiovascular, hormonal, and of course sexual well-being—depending on your needs.

When it comes to improving sexual well-being, James focuses on both the outward manifestations and the root cause. “If someone is stressed, tired, or irritable, they usually do not have a healthy sex drive,” she explains. “You need to be in a balanced and relaxed state to promote sexual health.” That’s where the energy-balancing effects of acupuncture can come in handy.

“By balancing hormones, decreasing stress, and regulating the nervous system, acupuncture reduces the body's stress response,” she notes. And since lack of sleep is one of the most common reasons people skip out on sex, acupuncture can also be used to promote sleep and enhance energy levels.