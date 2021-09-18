Anthony Youn, M.D., may be a board-certified plastic surgeon, but he prefers long-term recommendations for skin longevity (hence, the holistic in his professional title) over "quick" fixes under the knife. In fact, it's his personal goal to keep patients out of the operating room: He does perform surgery on a select bucket of patients, sure, but only as a last resort. Until then, he likes to stick to proactive measures and less-invasive treatments—so, naturally, his recommendations for thinning hair align with this holistic philosophy.

"There are a lot of causes of hair loss, and because of that, there are also a lot of great treatments for it—hair transplants being the absolute last resort," he says on the mindbodygreen podcast. Specifically, Youn mentions a trifecta of go-to tips for treating thinning hair: