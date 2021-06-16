To level up your hair care routine, we believe rinses reign supreme. The primary reason we hold them so dear: They're incredibly easy to whip up whenever you want to give your tresses extra TLC. No matter which rinse you choose (apple cider vinegar! Rice water! Green tea!), the treatment will coat your hair in nutrients and practically zap the strands back to life—a total win, especially when the summer heat crisps your ends.

To load up on hair-healthy antioxidants (and maybe even help it grow), might we suggest rosemary? In a recent TikTok video, user Katya Niomi explains how to create a DIY-friendly rinse with the delicious herb.