3 Poop-Promoting Tips A Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist Swears By (Yes, Really)

Let's face it, everyone has been there: those uncomfortable moments waiting on the toilet, and praying things will get moving. However, there are a number of daily strategies that can help naturally keep your bowels on track, and make your overall bathroom experience more pleasant.

While you may have heard of helpful tactics like taking a high-quality probiotic, staying hydrated, moving regularly, and eating plenty of fiber, physical therapist and pelvic floor specialist, Ariella Pohl shares some additional tips for supporting regularity and establishing healthy bathroom habits, without the stress.*