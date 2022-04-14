A 5-Move Pilates Routine to Activate & Energize Your Entire Body
Let's face it: Sometimes you need a little extra burst of energy to get through the day. Rather than reaching for that cup of caffeine, I recommend grabbing your yoga mat and moving your body.
To help you out, I've put together five of my go-to moves that activate and energize your entire body. Each exercise generates heat creates a deep, feel-good burn that will leave you with a burst of energy by the end.
You can do each move one after the other for a concise, low-impact, higher intensity workout that fits into the beginning, middle, or end of your day. Finish your full body activation with some deep and mindful breathing to connect with your body and feel ready to take on the rest of your day!
Downward Dog to Plank Knee Hover
- Start in a downward dog position pressing your hips up towards the sky, belly button drawn back towards your spine, shoulders back and down and palms pressing down into your mat.
- Enjoy the beautiful stretch and then ripple forward into a high plank position, lining up your shoulders with your wrists and lengthen out of your spine and body.
- Draw one knee in towards your chest, engaging your core.
- Press back to a downward dog and repeat with the opposite leg.
- Note: This move actives a deep core connection and creates heat in the body.
Squat with Leg Extension
- Begin in a squat position lining up your knees with your 4th or 5th toe. Take your weight into the back of your heels.
- Engage your core, press your shoulders down and back. Using resistance extend one leg behind you, flexing the foot. Extend both arms to the side, flexing your fingertips to the ceiling.
- Keep your supporting leg slightly bent and hinge forward.
- Come back to your squat position and repeat to the other side.
- Note: This move is great to test your balance and active your gluteus maximus and gluteus medius.
Crab Crawl
- Start at the side of your mat in a squat position with hands in a prayer position.
- Engage the core and take a step to the side with one foot (staying in a squat position) and then bring the other leg back to squat position.
- Repeat this and add a tiny pulse in between the steps to activate your gluteus maximus and gluteus medius.
Diagonal Punches
- Set your body up by taking your hands into a fist position in front of your face with elbows lifted. Activate your core and slightly bend your knees.
- Twist through your thoracic spine and extend one arm diagonally in front of your body and then repeat with the other hand.
- Note: Really connect to your breath throughout this move and as you exhale draw your belly button back towards your spine. I like to exhale as I’m punching so you get a great core workout, too.
Breathe & Connect
- Take a moment to take three deep mindful breaths to finish.
- As you inhale, feel your lungs expand and as you exhale feel your body relax and soften.
- Exhaling really calms your nervous system so make sure you breathe right to the very end of the breath.
If you're interested in more routines from Jacqui, check out The Pilates Class—the Summer Challenge runs throughout the month of April!
