To help you out, I've put together five of my go-to moves that activate and energize your entire body. Each exercise generates heat creates a deep, feel-good burn that will leave you with a burst of energy by the end.

You can do each move one after the other for a concise, low-impact, higher intensity workout that fits into the beginning, middle, or end of your day. Finish your full body activation with some deep and mindful breathing to connect with your body and feel ready to take on the rest of your day!