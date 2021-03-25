Sexual trauma, pain with intercourse, and a lack of experience can all trigger anxiety, which can sometimes cause people to tighten up at the thought of insertion. Some people can experience vaginismus, which is an involuntary muscle spasm in the pelvic floor that can make it painful to have an orgasm, have sex, and use a tampon or vibrator.

Starting with a small vaginal dilator and gradually increasing the size can help relax the pelvic floor muscles and help people get used to the feeling of something inside them, gynecologist Lynley Durrett, M.D., says.

Also, during menopause, the vaginal opening and the labia might get tighter because the skin loses elasticity. "For some people, it gets so tight, it's really hard for them to have penetration," Durrett says. "That's where dilators can help."

That said, people who have frequent sex throughout menopause might not have as many issues with the tightening of the vagina and may not need a dilator, though they may still experience vaginal dryness and may benefit from solutions specific to that challenge.