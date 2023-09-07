Thorne is a leader in the supplement and probiotic space, and their Women's Daily Probiotic contains 20 billion CFUs of bacteria that have been studied for gut and vaginal health, such as Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-1 and of Lactobacillus reuteri RC-14, which have been shown to promote vaginal health when taken in tandem.

This probiotic comes in an easy serving size (one capsule daily) and does not need to be refrigerated. While proprietary blends aren't typically ideal, the strains in this formula are at meaningful doses backed by science.*