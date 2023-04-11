Healthy vaginas typically have a pH of around four to 4.5, according to holistic gynecologist Eden Fromberg, D.O.

As a quick refresher, pH is a way to measure the acidity or basicity of a substance. A pH of seven is neutral, a pH lower than seven is acidic, and a pH higher than seven is basic. Healthy vaginas lean on the acidic side.

There are four main types of healthy bacteria in the vagina, Fromberg explains: Lactobacillus iners, Lactobacillus crispatus, Lactobacillus gasseri, and Lactobacillus jensenii. "Together, they produce an acidic environment in the vagina, keeping it resistant to infections and bacterial overgrowth," she says.

An overgrowth of bacteria can grow in vaginas that are out of balance and too basic, according to functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA. This can lead to bacterial vaginosis, a very common type of vaginal inflammation associated with unusual discharge, odor, and pain during sex.

"When the pH is too high, the vagina is not happy. And then women aren't happy because the vagina is not happy," Trubow says.

To test your pH, Fromberg suggests ordering pH testing strips that test for a range of pH levels, between around three to nine.

There are things you can do yourself to keep your vagina balanced, but if you're experiencing recurring bacterial vaginosis, then Trubow suggests seeing a medical provider for help.