Why It Is So Important To Take Targeted Strains Of Probiotics
If you're already taking a probiotic supplement, then you've probably heard by now how important the gut is for overall health. Those trillions of bacteria living in your gut not only support digestion, but also impact the immune system, your brain, cardiometabolic health, and even your skin.
But is your probiotic working? While probiotic supplements have a growing list of science-backed benefits, the quality and the specific bacterial strains present in the formula are important when it comes to reaping those benefits.*
Advertisement
Why strains matter
You don't want to just take a broad mix of different strains at a high dosage.
"I call that the sledgehammer approach," explains renowned integrative physician Robert Rountree, M.D. "More doesn't necessarily equal better. They have to be targeted; every bacterium does different things. They've each got an assigned job."
Scientists have identified over 8,000 unique strains of gut bacteria1, all with different characteristics, functions, and health implications. (For example, research has shown that the strain Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07 can help with abdominal bloating2, while Lactobacillus acidophilus ATCC 314 can potentially support healthy cholesterol levels3.*)
With such a broad range of functions across different strains, if you don't take a targeted approach, your probiotic may be full of strains that don't actually address your needs—or do much of anything.
Gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., explains, "Many commercial brands lack the technology to identify specific strains and how much of that strain each dose contains. That could mean you get an ineffective or potentially harmful dose." Rountree echoes this concern, saying, "If a company doesn't know what strains of bacteria their probiotic has, I would run."
Advertisement
Enter: probiotic+
That's why when mindbodygreen set out to create a curated probiotic as part of our mbg line of supplements+, we looked for specific strains that would deliver targeted, research-backed results.
Probiotic+ is the only probiotic in the world with four bacterial strains (Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07, Bifidobacterium lactis B420, Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM) clinically-shown to ease bloating, support digestion and regularity, and promote a healthy weight.*
"Each bacterial strain in probiotic+ is supported by published clinical evidence of its effectiveness and stability,"* says Rountree. Here's how our exclusive formula works:*
- B. lactis Bi-07: Helps ease abdominal bloating2.
- B. lactis B420: Supports a healthy weight4.
- B. lactis HN019: Supports digestion and regularity.
- L. acidophilus NCFM: Promotes regularity and abdominal comfort5.
Advertisement
The takeaway
While taking a probiotic supplement is a great way to support gut health, it is important to find a high-quality probiotic with well-researched and targeted strains to ensure that it actually works.* The exclusive formula in probiotic+ has been tested for precision, potency, and purity and its unique strains have been clinically shown to target bloat and support a healthy gastrointestinal system, all so you can trust that it's actually working.*
Darcy McDonough, M.S., is the Senior Manager, SEO & Content Strategy at mindbodygreen. She holds a master’s degree in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. She has previously worked in nutrition communications for Joy Bauer, the nutrition and health expert for NBC’s TODAY Show.
McDonough has developed & lead nutrition education programming in schools. She’s covered a wide range of topics as a health & nutrition reporter from the rise in the use of psychedelics for depression to the frustrating trend in shorter doctors' appointments and the connection between diet and disease.