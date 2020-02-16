Scent is a powerful yet under-appreciated sense that the human can experience. We previously learned that the smell of a rose can help boost sleep, but new research shows an interesting new scent that may make you fall asleep faster: the scent of your romantic partner.

Researchers analyzed sleep data from 155 participants in romantic, long-term relationships. Each participant was given two separate t-shirts, and told to sleep with each t-shirt for two nights. One shirt was a plain, unused shirt, while the other had been worn by their romantic partner over a period of 24 hours, and then frozen to preserve the scent. Each night, participants wore sleep watches to collect data and measure how well they slept. Results showed that when in the present of their partner’s scent, participants fell asleep faster and had higher quality sleep. Lead author Marlise Hofer, Ph.D. tells mbg, “The effect we observed was similar in magnitude to that reported for melatonin supplements.”

An interesting factor of the study was that the participants of the study were unaware of what shirt they were sleeping with on a particular night, and were even asked to guess whether or not they slept with their partner’s shirt. Still, the scent made a strong impact.