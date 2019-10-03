We Found Your New Favorite Calming Tea — And It Might Help With Bloating Too

The lemon balm plant (Melissa officinalis) is a perennial herb that's a member of the mint family. It's native to the Mediterranean but grows easily throughout Europe, Asia, and North America. It looks kind of like mint, too, but its leaves emit a lovely lemony scent when crushed and contain compounds that have a soothing effect on the body. Lemon balm's common name, Melissa, is the Greek word for honey bee, because bees are totally obsessed with this fragrant herb.

Lemon balm leaves have been used in herbal medicine dating back to around the year A.D. 60 in Ancient Greece. There, it was prescribed by Pedanius Dioscorides, the physician and botanist who penned an encyclopedia called De Materia Medica on herbal medicine. Back then, it's thought that he used lemon balm to treat fevers and gassiness, and to improve people's spirits. Fun fact: Lemon balm was also used in spells to heal broken hearts and attract love.

Today, lemon balm is used as an herb in cooking and it's available in medicinal teas, tinctures, salves, capsules, and essential oils.