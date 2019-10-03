We Found Your New Favorite Calming Tea — And It Might Help With Bloating Too

Thanks to its calming properties, lemon balm is also a useful natural sleep aid. In a clinical trial4 of patients with anxiety disorder and insomnia, use of the lemon balm extract Cyracos (300 milligrams twice daily) reduced manifestations of anxiety by 18 percent and improved insomnia symptoms by 42 percent. Other research suggests that combining lemon balm with the herb valerian may be even better—children who were given a supplement containing 160 milligrams of valerian root and 80 milligrams of lemon balm experienced a 70 to 80 percent improvement in symptoms. (Psst... Here are 15 things to try if you're having trouble falling or staying asleep.)