 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
Essential Herbs To Boost Immunity, According To Ancient Practices

Essential Herbs To Boost Immunity, According To Ancient Practices

Scott Ling, LAc, M.A., Ph.D.
Ph.D. in Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture By Scott Ling, LAc, M.A., Ph.D.
Ph.D. in Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture
Scott Ling, LAc, M.A., Ph.D., received his Ph.D. in Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture from Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. He is also a Registered Chinese Herbal Medicine Practitioner of the Chinese Medicine Registration Board
Essential Herbs To Boost Immunity (According To Ancient Practices)

Photo by Stocksy

July 6, 2016

The primary goal of traditional Chinese medicine is to create inner harmony by helping the body’s qi, or energy force, flow unimpeded. This qi consists of five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, water. When balanced, these elements promote health. A qi imbalance in the body can lead to lethargy, muscle pain, high stress levels, and a tendency to catch the flu easily.

A holistic traditional Chinese medicine healing plan typically involves herbal therapy, acupuncture, dietary changes, and lifestyle shifts. These eight herbs and ingredients are the ones TCM practitioners rely on to bring balance to the body, support the immune system, and promote overall health. It is important to note that while these herbs have been use traditionally for many generations, there is limited clinical research to prove their effectiveness and you should always consult with a physician if you're feeling unwell before starting on a herbal regimen.

1. Echinacea

This antibacterial and antiviral herb contains polysaccharides that might increase the body's production of white blood cells, which fight infection.

In one in vitro study, echinacea extract interfered with viral entry into cells. That said, other studies haven't shown positive effects.

Echinacea is available in an extract or tablet form, making it simple to get a daily dose of this immune-supporting flower.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Astragalus

In traditional Chinese medicine practices, adaptogenic astragalus is thought to combat stress. Add this herb to soups to fight fatigue and boost your immune system during cold and flu season.

3. Yin Chiao (Honeysuckle Forsythia)

Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners often prescribe this nine-herb formula, which contains soothing licorice, nasal-clearing peppermint, perspiration-stimulating Jing Jie, and Lu Gen, which soothes the lungs and stomach.

4. Garlic

Garlic is a powerful antioxidant, and its main compound, called allicin, is said to have several health benefits, including antimicrobial activity. It's also a natural decongestant.

Some studies have shown that shown garlic extract may have antiviral activity against various viruses, including influenza and rhinovirus.

Bonus: It's so versatile, you can work it into pretty much any meal.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Elderberry

Elderberries are packed with quercetin, an antioxidant with antihistamine and anti-inflammatory effects. They've also exhibited "mild inhibitory effect" during early stages, and the potential ability to stop a virus from getting into a body and replicating, as well as boost immune response.

According to traditional Chinese medicine practices, a teaspoon of elderberry syrup can combat flu symptoms and help people with sinus pains or chronic fatigue find relief.

6. Andrographis

Andrographis is a plant commonly used in Asian countries to prevent influenza and soothe digestive issues, liver conditions, fever, and sore throats. This herb may have anti-inflammatory properties, and is believed to cleanse the blood and strengthen the immune system to fight infection.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

7. Ginger

Ginger is a powerful antihistamine and decongestant that delivers a one-two punch against cold symptoms, and may have antimicrobial effects. Research has shown that ginger may prevent the growth of viruses (as well as bacteria and fungi).

Add it to stir-fried dishes or boil it to make a cup of ginger tea with some added lemon and honey for a healing hot drink.

8. Medicinal mushrooms

Chinese and Japanese herbal medicine practitioners have used medicinal mushroom for centuries. Look for blends containing shiitake, reishi, and maitake mushrooms to potentially strengthen the immune system.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Bottom line

Always keep in mind that formulations and dosages may vary from one patient to another, depending on the severity of the symptoms, and whether they are being consumed for prevention purposes or as treatment. It’s best to consult with a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner to create a treatment plan that’s best for you.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before trying natural treatments. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what treatment is right for you.
Scott Ling, LAc, M.A., Ph.D.
Scott Ling, LAc, M.A., Ph.D. Ph.D. in Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture
Scott Ling, LAc, M.A., Ph.D., received his Ph.D. in Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture from Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, his Masters of Medicine from University...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
$149.99

The Essential Guide To Acupressure

With Paige Bourassa, L.Ac., RHN
The Essential Guide To Acupressure
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/herbs-that-boost-the-immune-system

Your article and new folder have been saved!