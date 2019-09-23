Psst...This Blood-Sugar-Balancing Ingredient Might Also Soothe Bloating & Painful Periods

Fenugreek supplements and teas are used frequently7 among nursing women around the world1 with low milk supply. While more research needs to be done to evaluate the safety of fenugreek in breastfeeding, there are many anecdotal accounts8 from patients and health care providers that it holds promise as a galactagogue (an herb or food that increases milk supply). "My female clients who are nursing love lactation cookies with fenugreek in them," says Cording. Of course, talk to your doctor or health care provider before adding fenugreek to your nursing routine to determine if it's right for you.