Psst...This Blood-Sugar-Balancing Ingredient Might Also Soothe Bloating & Painful Periods

Ever popped a turmeric supplement or maybe mixed some ashwagandha powder into your morning smoothie? Then you know the powerful healing role that herbs and spices can play in our lives. Whether it's fighting inflammation or easing stress and anxiety, these nutrient-packed remedies have offered relief to countless people for thousands of years—and now, studies are backing up their therapeutic properties.

Another potent oldie but goodie that fits the bill is fenugreek. "Fenugreek is an herb that's been used for thousands of years to treat a variety of conditions ranging from skin issues to pain, digestive ailments, and more," says Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian and health coach. "You'll often see it in seed or powder form."

These days, modern science is finding that fenugreek—a longtime staple in Indian, Egyptian, and Middle Eastern cooking as well as ayurvedic and Chinese medicine—may actually live up to many of its ancient health claims.

Here's an inside look at the herb's various health benefits, how to use it in your cooking, and what to look for in a quality fenugreek supplement.