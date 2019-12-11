11 RD-Approved Tricks To Get Rid Of Bloat

The sky-high sodium in salty foods can cause dehydration, which contributes to bloating. Some foods to avoid are cured meat, canned and frozen foods, most processed snacks, and sauces and condiments like soy sauce, marinara, mustard, and the like. Bread can be another sneaky source.

At home, cook with herbs and spices instead of salt. If you’re out, then ask for condiments to come on the side and use a light touch when applying—or scrape off some excess if "on the side" isn’t an option. One of my favorite healthy hacks: Swap in oil and vinegar for salad dressing so you get some flavor and heart-healthy fats without any of the "what the heck is that?" from bottled dressings.