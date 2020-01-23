We know we don't have to tell you how important sleep is for your well-being—a prolonged lack of sleep can compromise your immune system, blood pressure, and even has the potential to lead to bigger consequences like Alzheimer's disease. That said, getting some shut-eye is crucial for our health. Luckily, our new magnesium+ supplement can help you catch some Zzz's.

By now, you've probably heard about mbg's new supplement+ line created in partnership with the leading manufacturer of science-backed supplements, Thorne. Even if you've scoured the shop page in its entirety, let us give you a behind-the-scenes look at what's not necessarily on the landing page. Here, we're giving you a glimpse into another one of the informative conversations I had on the mindbodygreen podcast with functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., as he explains our targeted solution for more restful sleep: magnesium+.

Rountree even explains that the quality of your sleep might be more effective than the quantity of hours. "It's not the total hours you're in bed; it's how much deep sleep and REM sleep you're getting," he tells me.

Enter our magnesium+ supplement, which promotes a more restful slumber and improves sleep quality while promoting relaxation for the body.*