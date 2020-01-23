Here's How To Reach A Deep, Dream-Filled Slumber, According To An MD
We know we don't have to tell you how important sleep is for your well-being—a prolonged lack of sleep can compromise your immune system, blood pressure, and even has the potential to lead to bigger consequences like Alzheimer's disease. That said, getting some shut-eye is crucial for our health. Luckily, our new magnesium+ supplement can help you catch some Zzz's.
By now, you've probably heard about mbg's new supplement+ line created in partnership with the leading manufacturer of science-backed supplements, Thorne. Even if you've scoured the shop page in its entirety, let us give you a behind-the-scenes look at what's not necessarily on the landing page. Here, we're giving you a glimpse into another one of the informative conversations I had on the mindbodygreen podcast with functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., as he explains our targeted solution for more restful sleep: magnesium+.
Rountree even explains that the quality of your sleep might be more effective than the quantity of hours. "It's not the total hours you're in bed; it's how much deep sleep and REM sleep you're getting," he tells me.
Enter our magnesium+ supplement, which promotes a more restful slumber and improves sleep quality while promoting relaxation for the body.*
Here's how it works: When you take two magnesium+ capsules 30 to 60 minutes before bed, one published study has shown that the formula can reduce stress and calm neurotransmitter hyperactivity. Once you fall asleep, it helps you stay asleep longer, as other published studies show it reduces the stress of the nervous system and promotes a steady state of relaxation.
And in the morning, you won't wake up with that dreaded, groggy "hangover" (a feeling many people experience from other sleep medications or supplements). Instead, you'll wake up feeling refreshed, as a published study shows how the specific strain of magnesium we used supports a healthy cellular circadian rhythm and a natural sleep cycle.*
Tune in to this episode to hear the entire process of creating our magnesium+ in full. You'll hear firsthand why we chose each targeted ingredient, as well as how each extract promotes better-quality sleep and a refreshed wake-up.
Prepare to get the deep sleep you dream about. As Rountree notes, "You want to wake up feeling like something really beneficial happened. Like you had the best massage of your life."
