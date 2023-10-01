I Wore The Same Running Shoes For 8 Years Until This Pair Won Me Over
When I signed up to run the 2023 Chicago Marathon, I didn’t give much thought to my footwear. Of course I’d run in the same sneakers I’ve worn for my three previous World Major Marathons, right?
Narrator: She was not right.
After nearly a decade of training and racing in the ASICS Gel Nimbus, I’ve officially been won over by a new pair of running shoes: Puma’s Deviate NITRO 2.
I swear these shoes help me run faster—and they're podiatrist-approved.
Puma Deviate NITRO 2 quick facts:
Pros:
- Great for all levels and distances
- Breathable mesh upper
- Incredible traction
- Spacious toe box
Cons:
- No wide sizes available
Weight:9.1 oz
Drop:6 mm
Stability:Neutral
Colorways:4
Sizes available:5.5-11
Why I love these sneakers
Sure, I ran in the same sneakers for eight years, but I'm actually not a creature of habit. I thrive on trying out new sneakers, and I've tested a lot of the best running shoes over the years.
There was simply never a pair I liked enough to make me switch. That is, until I tried the Puma Deviate NITRO 2 running sneakers.
Allow me to explain why these shoes won me over.
They’re versatile
This multipurpose shoe was designed for beginners and experienced runners alike.
While testing the Puma Deviate Nitro 2 sneakers, I spent three months wearing them for recovery runs, treadmill sprints, and heavy mileage days (think 20+ mile runs).
They help me run faster
The first time I laced up and headed out the door in my new Pumas I opted to turn off all alerts on my running watch.
At the end of the run, I was shocked to find my pace had been nearly one minute faster than my typical training run.
I immediately texted my sister, I think these running shoes are magic. Surely, though, I thought it had to be a fluke.
On the contrary, every run from then on was faster than my standard training pace.
The shoes feel lighter on my feet than what I was previously running in, yet they still have enough cushioning for a soft and easy landing.
Podiatrists love them, too
What’s more, the Puma Deviate NITROs were a direct recommendation from holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM, who previously told mindbodygreen the shoes offer a cushioned forefoot and a consistent fit, two features he says provide a sense of security that can greatly benefit runners.
Kornfeld added that they’re a particularly great choice for runners with high arches, which I can’t speak to, but is certainly good to know if you fall within that group.
The sizing is consistent
What I can confirm is that the shoes fit true to size. Because of this, they're a great fit for new runners or anyone who wants to switch up their footwear without all that trial and error.
They offer neutral stability
The Deviate NITROs provide moderate stability, so they're a strong choice for runners with a neutral stride.
With a secure upper and flexible midsole, the shoe offer mild guidance while still molding to my food as I run.
The traction is top notch
I’m beyond impressed with the traction on these sneakers. I’ve worn my Pumas on many rainy runs during marathon training and never once worried about slipping.
They have a spacious toe box
I should mention that I have moderate bunions after years as a dancer and runner.
This tends to make shoe shopping difficult, so I really appreciate the wide toe box on the Puma Deviate NITRO sneakers. I've never felt any discomfort in them. (That said, the shoes do not come in wide sizes.)
Most importantly, they’re comfortable
My biggest qualms with other sneakers are the outside digging into my ankle, or the upper not being breathable enough. These shoes send those concerns right out the window.
The thin mesh upper keeps the sneakers incredibly breathable; I wore them on 90-degree days and my feet remained comfortable.
There’s padding around the heel and tongue, which prevents any unpleasant rubbing.
The takeaway
You never forget your first love—and the ASICS Gel Nimbus are still an amazing choice—but at the end of the day, the Puma Deviate NITRO 2 running shoes check all my boxes. So much so that I’ve worn them for every training run over the past three months. And if I hadn’t discovered another Puma shoe designed specifically for racing (more on those another time), I’d be wearing these on race day, too.