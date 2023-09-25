Boasting plushness, an incredibly light build, and most importantly, resilience, this shoe guarantees an abundance of rebound with every stride. Sharkey affirms that when it comes to running on treadmills, these rank among her top choices for shock-absorbing footwear.

This shoe promises an ample bounce due to its elevated stack height, expertly designed to absorb the impact of each step while keeping your feet feeling featherlight. The lofty stack height excels at cushioning the impact, rendering high-impact activities like running considerably gentler on your knees and other leg joints.

I, the writer, swear by the Hoka Bondi 8’s for my daily treadmill workouts. They’re just cushioned enough to absorb shock and keep my joints happy while providing stability and support and still feeling light on my feet.