As we mentioned, Tucker is a still-practicing neurologist—and he credits his work ethic and purpose for his centenarian status. “Retirement remains the enemy of longevity,” he shares. “I’m so sure about that.” Research backs up his claim, as a 2021 study found that retired participants were more likely to experience cognitive decline than non-retired individuals1 .

That’s not to say you absolutely must keep your full-time job (well, unless you want to). Tucker emphasizes the sense of purpose that work brings; if you retire, just make sure you don’t lose your why.

“If you do retire, [try] meaningful volunteering,” he notes. “That's acceptable because it maintains your interests and your vitality.” (You could also take a class, learn a new hobby, join a book club, etc.)

And don’t think that keeping a job is the secret to longevity. Make sure you actually enjoy your work, Tucker says, otherwise you likely won’t reap the purposeful benefits.

“I had a 42-year-old patient whose boss was such a tyrant that she would drive around where she worked several times before she could brace herself to go in,” he recounts. “She had a stroke at 42.” That said, it’s important to find interest in your work, stay happy, and remain productive.